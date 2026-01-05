They wanted to make me happy: Trump on India oil imports

08:31





On reports of a targeted attack on the Russian President's residence by Ukraine, US Prsident Donald J Trump says, "I don't believe that strike happened... He said that his house was attacked. We don't believe that happened now that we have been able to check... If I could get it stopped, I'd like to get it stopped. And I think we will."





On being asked whether Operation Absolute Resolve was about oil or regime change, US President Donald J Trump says, "It's about peace on Earth. We've got to have peace. It's our hemisphere. The Monroe Doctrine was very important when it was done, and other Presidents, a lot of them, lost sight of it. I didn't..."

On India's Russian oil imports, US President Donald J Trump says, "They wanted to make me happy, basically... PM Modi's a very good man. He's a good guy. He knew I was not happy. It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly..."