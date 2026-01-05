HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
They wanted to make me happy: Trump on India oil imports

Mon, 05 January 2026
08:31
On India's Russian oil imports, US President Donald J Trump says, "They wanted to make me happy, basically... PM Modi's a very good man. He's a good guy. He knew I was not happy. It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly..."

On reports of a targeted attack on the Russian President's residence by Ukraine, US Prsident Donald J Trump says, "I don't believe that strike happened... He said that his house was attacked. We don't believe that happened now that we have been able to check... If I could get it stopped, I'd like to get it stopped. And I think we will."

On being asked whether Operation Absolute Resolve was about oil or regime change, US President Donald J Trump says, "It's about peace on Earth. We've got to have peace. It's our hemisphere. The Monroe Doctrine was very important when it was done, and other Presidents, a lot of them, lost sight of it. I didn't..."

LIVE! They wanted to make me happy: Trump on India oil imports
Why US attacked Venezuela and captured Maduro
The US government, under President Trump, justifies the intervention as a security necessity rather than a resource grab. The primary official reasons include: narco-terrorism charges, national security and migration crisis.

India breaks silence on US action on Venezuela, Maduro capture
India said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Venezuela and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of people of the country.

When US Invaded Countries In The Americas
That a country thinks it has the right to randomly invade another country has repercussions that will for sure be played on the global arena in the years to come.

BCB requests ICC to relocate B'desh's T20 WC matches
'If India can't provide security to one of our players, how will they ensure security of our entire team.'

