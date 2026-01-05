SC verdict Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid bail pleas today

08:34





A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria will also deliver its judgment on the bail pleas filed by Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed. The apex court had reserved its verdict on December 10 after hearing detailed arguments from all parties.





During the hearing of their pleas seeking bail, the advocates who appeared for them mostly argued on the delay and the unlikelihood of the commencement of the trial. It was also stated to the court that they have been under custody for over five years in a case in which they are facing serious allegations of committing offences under the UAPA.





The contentions were also made that there is no proof of violence that they instigated the riots, even after five years have passed. -- PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday will pronounce its verdict on the bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and several others, who have challenged the Delhi High Court order denying them bail in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.