SC junks plea to restrain Modi from offering 'chadar' at Ajmer Sharif

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a
plea seeking directions to restrain Prime Minister Narendra Modi from
offering a ceremonial 'chadar' at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, saying the
issue is not justiciable.
A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant
and Justice Joymalya Bagchi refused to entertain the plea, which also
challenged the extension of state-sponsored ceremonial honour and
symbolic recognition to Islamic scholar Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti and to
the Ajmer Dargah by the Union government and its instrumentalities.
Advocate Barun Sinha, appearing for petitioner Jitender Singh and
others, submitted that the practice of the prime minister offering a
'chadar' at the Ajmer Dargah of Moinuddin Chishti, initiated by
Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947, has continued since without any legal or
constitutional basis.
CJI Kant told Sinha, "This court would not make any comment as the issue is not justiciable."
Sinha said that a civil suit is pending in the trial court on the
claim that the dargah was built over the ruins of a Shiva temple.
The top court clarified that the dismissal of the writ petition will
not have any bearing on the pending civil suit.
"You go and seek
appropriate relief in the civil suit," CJI Kant said.
The
petitioners Jitender Singh and Vishnu Gupta, members of a Hindu outfit,
said they are aggrieved by the 'continued practice of state-sponsored
ceremonial honour, official patronage and symbolic recognition extended
to Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti by various instrumentalities' of the Union
government.
"Historical records indicate that Moinuddin Chishti
was associated with foreign invasions that conquered Delhi and Ajmer and
caused mass subjugation and conversions of the native population,
actions fundamentally contrary to India's sovereignty, dignity, and
civilisational ethos," their plea said. -- PTI