Satyamev Jayate: BJP on bail denial to Umar Khalid

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla claimed that SC's observation shows that Delhi riots were not organic but "organised and sponsored."





"Today we would say Satyamev Jayate. The Supreme Court has denied bail to the poster boys of the "Tukde Tukde Gang", Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, whose role in the Delhi riots and charges against UAPA have been prima facie found to be true. It shows that the Delhi riots were not organic but organised, not spontaneous but sponsored. Unfortunately, the Congress Party continued to defend Sharjeel and Umar. These people who wanted to cut and dissect India into pieces. Today they must apologise...The Congress Party and its ecosystem must apologise today," he said.





The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case about an alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. However, the SC granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad.





The Court noted that Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a "qualitatively different footing" in both the prosecution and the evidence. -- ANI

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday demanded an apology from the Congress party for "defending" 2020 north-east Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam after the Supreme Court rejected the bail plea of the duo.