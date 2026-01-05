HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Satyamev Jayate: BJP on bail denial to Umar Khalid

Mon, 05 January 2026
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday demanded an apology from the Congress party for "defending" 2020 north-east Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam after the Supreme Court rejected the bail plea of the duo. 

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla claimed that SC's observation shows that Delhi riots were not organic but "organised and sponsored." 

"Today we would say Satyamev Jayate. The Supreme Court has denied bail to the poster boys of the "Tukde Tukde Gang", Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, whose role in the Delhi riots and charges against UAPA have been prima facie found to be true. It shows that the Delhi riots were not organic but organised, not spontaneous but sponsored. Unfortunately, the Congress Party continued to defend Sharjeel and Umar. These people who wanted to cut and dissect India into pieces. Today they must apologise...The Congress Party and its ecosystem must apologise today," he said. 

The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case about an alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. However, the SC granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad.

The Court noted that Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a "qualitatively different footing" in both the prosecution and the evidence. -- ANI

The Supreme Court has refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter, citing a prima facie case against them under the UAPA. However, bail was granted to other activists in the...

'Modi knew I wasn't happy, and...': Trump
'Modi knew I wasn't happy, and...': Trump

United States President Donald Trump has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'knew he was not happy' with India's purchases of Russian oil and that Washington, DC can raise tariffs on New Delhi 'very quickly'.

Trump demands oil access as Venezuela seeks cooperation
Trump demands oil access as Venezuela seeks cooperation

As Delcy Rodriguez took charge late on Sunday as Venezuela's acting president, United States President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning, saying she must give the US 'total access' or face consequences 'probably worse than Maduro'.

40 Venezuelans, 32 Cuban troops killed in US operation
40 Venezuelans, 32 Cuban troops killed in US operation

At least 40 people, including military personnel and civilians, were killed in the United States strike on Venezuela early Saturday, The New York Times reported, citing a senior Venezuelan official who spoke on condition of anonymity,...

