Follow Rediff on:      
Rupee extends fall for 4th straight session; closes at 90.28 against US dollar

Mon, 05 January 2026
18:58
image
The Indian stayed weak for the fourth straight session and closed 8 paise lower at 90.28 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by a firm American currency and subdued equity market sentiment. 

Forex traders said that the renewed geopolitical uncertainties after the US military intervention in Venezuela fuelled dollar demand worldwide even though the falling crude oil prices supported the Indian currency at lower level. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.21 and touched the intra-day low of 90.50 during the session before ending at 90.28 (provisional) against the greenback, 8 paise weaker compared to the previous closing level. 

This was the fourth consecutive day of fall for the Indian currency, which has lost 53 paise since December 30, 2025 when it closed at 89.75 a dollar. 

