Pune development row: Fadnavis hits back at Ajit Pawar

Mon, 05 January 2026
23:01
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Ajit Pawar./File image
In a veiled dig at Nationalist Congress Party leader and deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said those questioning the BJP's contribution to Pune's infrastructural development should first look at themselves in the "mirror." 

Fadnavis was apparently responding to Pawar's claim that despite receiving massive financial assistance from the Centre and the state, local leadership in Pune failed to translate it into meaningful development. 

This "failure" underscores the need for a change in the city's leadership, Pawar said on Sunday while campaigning for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections. 

Notably, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti, has allied with opposition NCP-SP headed by his uncle, Sharad Pawar, for the civic polls to Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations. 

Addressing a rally, Fadnavis said the BJP has prepared a concrete development plan and is determined to give a facelift to Pune. 

"In the coming days, Pune will become one of the key cities in the country. We were given just five years, and I have shown you the work done during that period. Just a few days ago, I inaugurated development projects with a cost of Rs 3,000 crore," he said. -- PTI

