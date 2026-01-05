Proof tampering: Kerala ex-minister Raju disqualified as MLA

18:33

Former Kerala minister Antony Raju/Courtesy Facebook





He was convicted for tampering with evidence.





The secretariat of the Kerala Legislature issued a notification on Monday about his disqualification.





The seat has fallen vacant with effect from January 3, 2026, the day the member of the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress and an ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) was sentenced to three years of simple imprisonment by the judicial first class magistrate-I court, Nedumangad, in the case.





With the conviction, he stands disqualified under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and as per Supreme Court rulings.





The case relates to alleged tampering of evidence connected to a 1990 drug seizure at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.





In that incident, 61.5 grams of hashish was seized from an Australian national. Raju, who was a junior lawyer at that time, had appeared for the accused. -- PTI

