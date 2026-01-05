Now, Trump says Colombia also 'run by a sick man'

07:36





From CNN: "Colombia is very sick too, run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States, and he's not going to be doing it very long," President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One Sunday night.





His remarks come following the large-scale strike against Venezuela and the arrest of the ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.





"We are in the business of having countries around us that are viable and successful and where the oil is allowed to freely come out," Trump said.





"That's good. It gets the prices down. That's good for our country."





