Might is right prevails: Tharoor on US action in Venezuela

Mon, 05 January 2026
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday expressed serious concern over the US' military action in Venezuela, during which they captured the country's president and deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, warning that the incident reflected a growing trend of "might is right" in global affairs with serious implications for the international order.

Reacting to the US operation in the South American nation's capital of Caracas, Tharoor described the development as momentous, noting that it was rare to see a country enter and detain the head of a sovereign UN member state. 

"It is a momentous event. You don't see every day a country marching in and capturing the president of a sovereign nation, a member state of the United Nations," the Congress leader said. 

Tharoor noted that international norms, particularly the UN Charter, have increasingly been disregarded in recent years, with broader implications for global affairs. 

"On the actual incident, I would leave it to the government to express their views. But there is no doubt that there is, for some years now, international law and the UN Charter are not being observed in the old ways," he stated.

Tharoor, the Congress Lok Sabha Member from Thiruvananthapuram, added that recent global developments indicate a shift in how power is exercised on the world stage. 

"We are seeing in many, many ways a sort of version of 'might is right' prevailing in international affairs, which has very serious implications for all of us," he said, emphasising its impact on global diplomacy and that countries will now need to reassess their approaches in response to such changes. 

"Every country has to adjust its diplomacy accordingly," he added. His remarks come after Washington on Saturday carried out a "large-scale strike against Venezuela", and the deposed dictator, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and taken out of the country. Maduro and Flores were captured in Caracas and flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. -- ANI

