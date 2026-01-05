Mann summoned before Akal Takht secretariat over 'anti-Sikh' remarks

20:34





Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj on Monday summoned him for allegedly making comments on 'Guru ki Golak' (a gurdwara donation box) and indulging in "objectionable activities" with the pictures of the "Sikh Gurus" and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.





The jathedar of the highest temporal seat of Sikhs said that Mann deliberately expressed an anti-Sikh mentality and repeatedly made "objectionable" comments against the principle of 'dasvand', or tithe a practice of donating 10 percent of earnings to the place of worship.





Mann is the second sitting Punjab chief minister to be summoned by the Akal takht after Surjit Singh Barnala, who faced the action in the 1980s.





"... some objectionable videos of you have surfaced recently, in which you are seen doing extremely objectionable activities with the pictures of the Sikh Gurus Sahiban and the great national martyr of the 20th century, Sant Giani Jarnail Singh Ji Khalsa Bhindranwale," said Gargajj while reading out a letter written to the chief minister.





Gargajj said that Mann's "anti-Sikh" statements reflect the arrogance of power he holds.





He said that since the chief minister is a 'patit' (a Sikh who cuts his hair) and cannot be presented before the facade of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, he has been summoned to appear in person at the secretariat of the Akal Takht to submit his explanation.





Meanwhile, Mann said he would abide by the Akal Takht's directive. -- PTI

