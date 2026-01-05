HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maduro to appear in US court on narco-terrorism charges

Mon, 05 January 2026
Share:
06:52
image
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are set to appear before a federal judge on Monday (local time), after US authorities confirmed that the case will be heard in the Southern District of New York on Sunday, CBS News reported. 

The spokesperson said that Maduro and his wife are scheduled to appear before a federal court at 12 pm on Monday. This will mark their first court appearance after Washington on Saturday carried out a "large-scale strike against Venezuela", and Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and flown out of the country.

Maduro and Flores were captured in Caracas and flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. 

Both reached New York on Saturday afternoon, several hours after they were removed from their residence in Caracas, taken to the USS Iwo Jima warship, and later flown to the United States to face criminal charges. Maduro arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Centre, a federal prison in Brooklyn, at around 8:52 pm ET on Saturday. 

As of Saturday night, he was not expected to be held in a separate wing, while the details of his wife's detention status were not known, CBS News reported. 

The prison was built in the 1990s to combat prison overcrowding. The facility has housed people, including singer R Kelly, "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, one-time cryptocurrency whiz kid Sam Bankman-Fried and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. 

Suspected cartel leader Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia was also held there as he awaited trial on murder and drug trafficking charges, as per CNN. In an indictment filed in the Southern District of New York against Maduro, along with members of his family and cabinet, the United States has accused the South American leader of conspiring to engage in allleged narco-terrorism and to import cocaine. 

According to the indictment unsealed by Attorney General Pam Bondi, he is also charged with possessing and conspiring to possess machine guns and other destructive weapons. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian woman stabbed to death in US, hunt on for ex-lover
LIVE! Indian woman stabbed to death in US, hunt on for ex-lover

BCB requests ICC to relocate B'desh's T20 WC matches
BCB requests ICC to relocate B'desh's T20 WC matches

'If India can't provide security to one of our players, how will they ensure security of our entire team.'

Maduro illegitimate, we won't mourn end of his regime: UK
Maduro illegitimate, we won't mourn end of his regime: UK

The UK has called for a safe and peaceful transition of power in Venezuela following a US operation that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated support for international law and said...

Why US attacked Venezuela and captured Maduro
Why US attacked Venezuela and captured Maduro

The US government, under President Trump, justifies the intervention as a security necessity rather than a resource grab. The primary official reasons include: narco-terrorism charges, national security and migration crisis.

India breaks silence on US action on Venezuela, Maduro capture
India breaks silence on US action on Venezuela, Maduro capture

India said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Venezuela and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of people of the country.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO