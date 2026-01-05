Kerala reports fresh brain fever death in Kozhikode

23:10

The deceased was identified as Sachidanandan (72) of Puthiyangadi in Kozhikode district.





According to health department officials, Sachidanandan was admitted to a private hospital last week with symptoms of amoebic meningoencephalitis, commonly referred to as brain fever.





Subsequent tests confirmed the infection, officials said.





His condition deteriorated and he succumbed on Monday.





Health officials said an investigation has been initiated to ascertain how the deceased contracted the infection. -- PTI

After a brief lull, a fresh death due to brain fever was reported in Kerala here on Monday, health officials said.