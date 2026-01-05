HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
J-K: Army soldier dies after suffering cardiac arrest

Mon, 05 January 2026
05:49
Representational image
A soldier of the Army's Chinar Corps died on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a camp in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here. Naik Pargat Singh died at the 19 Rashtriya Rifles Camp at Larkipora in Anantnag district, they said. Singh hails from Amritsar in Punjab and joined the Army in 2015. 

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army condoled the death of the soldier. "Chinar Corps deeply grieves the untimely demise of our Braveheart, Naik Pargat Singh, in Anantnag district. Chinar Warriors express deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family," the Chinar Corps said in a post on X. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian woman stabbed to death in US, hunt on for ex-lover
LIVE! Indian woman stabbed to death in US, hunt on for ex-lover

BCB requests ICC to relocate B'desh's T20 WC matches
BCB requests ICC to relocate B'desh's T20 WC matches

'If India can't provide security to one of our players, how will they ensure security of our entire team.'

Maduro illegitimate, we won't mourn end of his regime: UK
Maduro illegitimate, we won't mourn end of his regime: UK

The UK has called for a safe and peaceful transition of power in Venezuela following a US operation that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated support for international law and said...

Why US attacked Venezuela and captured Maduro
Why US attacked Venezuela and captured Maduro

The US government, under President Trump, justifies the intervention as a security necessity rather than a resource grab. The primary official reasons include: narco-terrorism charges, national security and migration crisis.

India breaks silence on US action on Venezuela, Maduro capture
India breaks silence on US action on Venezuela, Maduro capture

India said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Venezuela and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of people of the country.

