India asks its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran

Mon, 05 January 2026
The ministry of external affairs advised Indian nationals on Monday to avoid non-essential travel to Iran. 

Recent developments in the region prompted this official travel warning. 

The ministry will review the situation until further notice.

"Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in Iran must exercise caution. They should avoid protest sites and public demonstrations," the MEA said. 

The MEA urged them to monitor news updates and the Indian Embassy's social media handles in Tehran.

Indian residents in Iran must register with the Indian Embassy immediately. The government asked those who have not registered to do so through official channels. 

Officials cited safety concerns as the primary reason for these instructions. -- ANI

