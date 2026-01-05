HC rejects filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's bail plea in cheating case

21:20

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt





Justice Sameer Jain, while refusing to interfere, observed that the matter does not appear to be merely a breach of contract but prima facie involves deliberate diversion and misappropriation of funds, and the police investigation will continue.





Ajay Murdia, a resident of Udaipur, had filed a complaint of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Vikram Bhatt, Shwetambari Bhatt and others, alleging that funds taken in the name of a film project were misappropriated.





Bhatt had moved the high court seeking quashing of the FIR, contending that the matter was of a civil nature, not criminal.





The counsel for the petitioner argued in the court that the dispute is essentially one of breach of contract between two parties, which is civil in nature, and that under their agreement, the jurisdiction for resolving disputes should have been Mumbai and not Udaipur. -- PTI

In a setback to Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who is currently lodged in jail with his wife in a cheating case, the Rajasthan high court on Monday rejected his petition seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him and his associates in Udaipur.