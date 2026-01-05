HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC rejects filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's bail plea in cheating case

Mon, 05 January 2026
Share:
21:20
Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt
Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt
In a setback to Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who is currently lodged in jail with his wife in a cheating case, the Rajasthan high court on Monday rejected his petition seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him and his associates in Udaipur. 

Justice Sameer Jain, while refusing to interfere, observed that the matter does not appear to be merely a breach of contract but prima facie involves deliberate diversion and misappropriation of funds, and the police investigation will continue. 

Ajay Murdia, a resident of Udaipur, had filed a complaint of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Vikram Bhatt, Shwetambari Bhatt and others, alleging that funds taken in the name of a film project were misappropriated. 

Bhatt had moved the high court seeking quashing of the FIR, contending that the matter was of a civil nature, not criminal. 

The counsel for the petitioner argued in the court that the dispute is essentially one of breach of contract between two parties, which is civil in nature, and that under their agreement, the jurisdiction for resolving disputes should have been Mumbai and not Udaipur. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India asks its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran
LIVE! India asks its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran

Will move court against inhuman conduct of SIR: Mamata
Will move court against inhuman conduct of SIR: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announces legal action against the Election Commission's electoral roll revision, alleging disenfranchisement and procedural flaws.

SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

The Supreme Court has refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter, citing a prima facie case against them under the UAPA. However, bail was granted to other activists in the...

'Now, Jail Is The Rule, Bail Is The Exception'
'Now, Jail Is The Rule, Bail Is The Exception'

'If the trial is not going on, if the charges have not been framed, it is obvious that he must be given bail. But he has been denied again.'

Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast in retaliation
Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast in retaliation

'In this situation, until further notice, it is requested by order to stop the broadcasting/telecasting of all matches and programs of the Indian Premier League (IPL).'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO