Have nothing to say: Umar Khalid's father on bail denial

12:17





"I have nothing to say. The judgement is before you," Ilyas said. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, however, granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the case. PTI

Umar Khalid's father S Q R Ilyas says he has nothing to say about the Supreme Court not giving bail to his son in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.