Give us total access or else...: Trump warns Venezuela

Mon, 05 January 2026
10:52
Delcy Rodriguez holds a meeting
As Delcy Rodriguez took charge late Sunday as Venezuela's acting president, earlier US President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning, saying she must give the United States "total access" or face consequences "probably worse than Maduro." 

According to Venezuela's Presidential office website, Rodriguez assumed office on Sunday night. The site released photographs showing her chairing her first Council of Ministers meeting soon after taking charge. 

Earlier, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the United States needs full access to Venezuela's resources, especially oil. "We need total access. We need access to the oil and to other things in their country that allow us to rebuild their country," Trump said. 

Trump also repeated remarks he made earlier to The Atlantic, warning that Rodriguez would face a fate worse than that of former President Nicolas Maduro if she does not "do the right thing." 

He did not explain what actions he expects from her, CNN reported. "I don't have to tell you. I just say that she will face a situation probably worse than Maduro, because, you know, Maduro gave up immediately," Trump said.

Maduro was captured by US forces during a military operation on Saturday and is currently in American custody. Soon after taking office, Rodriguez issued a message calling for peace and cooperation, extending an invitation to the United States to work together. 

In a post on Instagram, she said, "A message from Venezuela to the world, and to the United States: Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence. Our country aspires to live without external threats, in an environment of respect and international cooperation. We believe that global peace is built by first guaranteeing peace within each nation. We prioritise moving towards balanced and respectful international relations between the United States and Venezuela, and between Venezuela and other countries in the region, premised on sovereign equality and non-interference. These principles guide our diplomacy with the rest of the world." Despite the US' indication that Rodriguez would be their choice of leader in a post Maduro scenario, Rodriguez indicated some loyalty to Maduro saying that her message of peace and dialogue had also been his message.

"We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence. President Donald Trump, our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war. This has always been President Nicolas Maduro's message, and it is the message of all of Venezuela right now. This is the Venezuela I believe in and have dedicated my life to. I dream of a Venezuela where all good Venezuelans can come together. Venezuela has the right to peace, development, sovereignty and a future," she said.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores remain detained in the United States and are expected to appear before a federal court in the Southern District of New York on Monday. They face charges related to alleged "narco-terrorism and conspiracy to traffic drugs". -- ANI

