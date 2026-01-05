HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to visit India next week

Mon, 05 January 2026
23:24
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz/Photograph: Reuters
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will undertake a two-day visit to India next week to further shore up bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including trade, investment and defence and security. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the German leader in Ahmedabad on January 12, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, announcing Merz's first trip to India.

The German chancellor will also travel to Bengaluru. 

"The visit will build on the momentum generated by regular interactions at the highest political level," the MEA said. 

"It will provide a valuable opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of India and Germany to build a forward-looking partnership for the benefit of the people of both countries and the wider global community," it said. -- PTI

