Flights to Leh temporarily halted due to heavy snowfall

11:02

Tourists in Gulmarg, J-K. Pic: Umar Ganie





According to an advisory from Indigo Airlines, "Due to snowfall in Leh, flight operations, both take-offs and landings, have been temporarily put on hold. This may lead to extended wait times both onboard and on the ground. To ensure we are ready for departure as soon as we receive clearance, our team may complete boarding formalities in advance. We understand that delays can be inconvenient, and we assure you that our team remains fully committed to make your wait as comfortable as possible. We are closely monitoring the weather and will get you on your way as soon as conditions allow. Customers are advised to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport."





According to the IMD, Leh recorded a minimum Temperature of -9.6 degrees Celsius on Monday with snowfall of 0.6 cm in the last 24 hours.





For the tourists, Leh has turned into a white wonderland with its first spell of snow. Thick layers of snow engulfed the place. Visuals from Leh showed trees completely covered in snow, and houses and fences were also blanketed in snow.





Meanwhile, Sonamarg in the Kashmir Valley also witnessed the first snowfall of the season on Sunday, covering the region in a thick blanket of white.





At the same time, Srinagar continues to experience a persistent cold wave with foggy mornings. In Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, residents and tourists enjoyed a winter wonderland as snow settled on vehicles, buildings, and roads.





As the snow continued to fall, many enjoyed activities such as snowball fights and morning walks, soaking up the scenic beauty. Tourists expressed delight at the snowfall.





A visitor from Assam said, "We enjoyed it after leaving the hotel in the morning. Due to the cold, we have to wear double clothes and caps. Snowfall needs to happen. We thought about that before coming here, and everyone would enjoy the visit more if snow came. -- ANI

