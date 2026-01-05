Fight directly with BJP, Shinde Sena: Nawab Malik ahead of BMC polls

06:03





Responding to allegations of diverting minority votes, he said they were not contesting many minority areas.





"On most of the seats, our party is contesting against the BJP and the Shinde's Sena. We are not contesting elections in the minority areas. We are not contesting in Shivaji Nagar's three wards, where the minority is 90 per cent," Malik told ANI.





He added that when the results are out, it will be clear that our direct opponents are the Shinde faction and the BJP. "Our fight in this election is directly with the candidates of the BJP and Shiv Sena", he added. -- ANI

