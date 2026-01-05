HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fight directly with BJP, Shinde Sena: Nawab Malik ahead of BMC polls

Mon, 05 January 2026
Share:
06:03
image
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik stated that his party's primary electoral opponents in the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena. 

Responding to allegations of diverting minority votes, he said they were not contesting many minority areas. 

"On most of the seats, our party is contesting against the BJP and the Shinde's Sena. We are not contesting elections in the minority areas. We are not contesting in Shivaji Nagar's three wards, where the minority is 90 per cent," Malik told ANI. 

He added that when the results are out, it will be clear that our direct opponents are the Shinde faction and the BJP. "Our fight in this election is directly with the candidates of the BJP and Shiv Sena", he added. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian woman stabbed to death in US, hunt on for ex-lover
LIVE! Indian woman stabbed to death in US, hunt on for ex-lover

BCB requests ICC to relocate B'desh's T20 WC matches
BCB requests ICC to relocate B'desh's T20 WC matches

'If India can't provide security to one of our players, how will they ensure security of our entire team.'

Maduro illegitimate, we won't mourn end of his regime: UK
Maduro illegitimate, we won't mourn end of his regime: UK

The UK has called for a safe and peaceful transition of power in Venezuela following a US operation that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated support for international law and said...

Why US attacked Venezuela and captured Maduro
Why US attacked Venezuela and captured Maduro

The US government, under President Trump, justifies the intervention as a security necessity rather than a resource grab. The primary official reasons include: narco-terrorism charges, national security and migration crisis.

India breaks silence on US action on Venezuela, Maduro capture
India breaks silence on US action on Venezuela, Maduro capture

India said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Venezuela and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of people of the country.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO