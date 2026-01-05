HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ED attaches Rs 2.85 cr assets of NHAI's then Bihar DGM in DA case

Mon, 05 January 2026
The Enforcement Directorate has attached immovable properties worth Rs 2.85 crore belonging to Prabhanshu Shekhar, the then deputy general manager, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Patna, Bihar, and his family members on charges of acquiring disproportionate assets, the agency said on Monday. 

ED's Patna zonal office attached the immovable properties (including flats and land in Bihar and Delhi) and movable properties (including bank balances, gold and silver jewellery, and investments in insurance policies) totalling Rs 2.85 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. 

In a statement, ED said, "These assets were acquired by Prabhanshu Shekhar in his own name and in the names of his family members through indulgence in corrupt practices." 

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with the chargesheets filed therein, alleging offences under Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Indian Penal Code, 1860. 

"Perusal of CBI chargesheet dated December 22, 2023, revealed that during the check period from January 1, 2016, to September 23, 2022, Prabhanshu Shekhar had acquired disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 4.07 crore in his name and in the name of his family members," said the federal agency. -- ANI

