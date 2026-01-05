Deepika Padukone's initiative for emerging talent

16:01

Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram





The actor, known for her roles in Chennai Express, Padmaavat, Piku and Pathaan, announced the launch of The OnSet Program', the next chapter of her Create With Me platform, aimed at empowering aspiring creative artists to pursue a career in Indian film, television and advertising industry.





Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, Deepika said, 'This past year, I've been feeling very strongly about identifying incredible creative talent from across the country and beyond and giving them a platform to be seen, heard and experienced.





'I am beyond thrilled to announce the launch of The OnSet Program and truly cannot wait to introduce all of you to the next generation of creative talent.'





Deepika, who turned 40 on Tuesday, hopes to provide training opportunities to promising talent through the programme, which will also function as a launch play-field for individuals who have the relevant expertise and experience to lead their own projects.





Writing, direction, camera, lighting, editing, sound designing, art direction, costume designing, hair styling, make-up artistry and production are the departments that will be available as part of the programme's first phase, a release stated.

