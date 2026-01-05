HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Centre May Set 54.5%-55% Debt-To-GDP Goal In Union Budget

Mon, 05 January 2026
The central government is likely to target a reduction in the debt-to-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio to 54.5 to 55 per cent for FY27 in the forthcoming Union Budget, down from the 56.1 per cent budgeted for FY26, an official said.

"The government is likely to follow a moderate consolidation path for FY27. A final call on the growth scenario for the next financial year will be taken after the release of the first advance estimates of GDP for FY26 on January 7," the official said, requesting anonymity.

In the FY26 Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a shift to the debt-to-GDP ratio as the primary fiscal anchor, moving away from the practice of using the fiscal deficit as the operational target.

Under the new glide path, the Centre aims to bring down the debt-to-GDP ratio to 50 per cent by FY31, with a permitted deviation of one percentage point on either side.

According to the Medium-Term Fiscal Policy-cum-Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement tabled alongside the FY26 Budget, the debt path for FY27-FY31 has been modelled under three nominal GDP growth assumptions: 10 per cent, 10.5 per cent and 11 per cent.

For each growth scenario, three consolidation paths -- mild, moderate and high -- have been outlined, depending on the degree of fiscal tightening the government chooses to pursue.

"This approach would provide requisite operational flexibility to the government to respond to unforeseen developments, while placing Centre's debt on a sustainable trajectory in a transparent manner," the statement said.

While future Budgets will continue to specify annual fiscal deficit numbers, these will now be derived from the debt target rather than serving as the primary target.

Sitharaman has said the government's endeavour would be to keep annual fiscal deficits aligned with a declining debt trajectory.

--Asit Ranjan Mishra, Business Standard

