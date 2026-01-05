Bullying increasingly severe: China on Maduro capture

10:30

Maduro in custody at the offices of the US DEA in New York. Pic: @RapidResponse47/X





"China always opposes the use or threat of force, as well as any imposition of one country's will on another, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday while holding the Seventh Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Beijing.Wang said the current international situation is more volatile and intertwined, with unilateral bullying becoming increasingly severe.





"The sudden change of situation in Venezuela has drawn high attention from the international community," Wang said.





"We never believe that any country can play the role of world policeman, nor do we agree that any country can claim itself to be an international judge," the Chinese FM said, adding that the sovereignty and security of all countries should be fully protected by international law.





He further stated that China is committed to collaborating with the international community, including Pakistan, to uphold the United Nations Charter, maintain fundamental international norms, respect the sovereignty of all nations, and safeguard global peace and development.





Wang also reiterated China's vision of promoting a community with a shared future for humanity, emphasizing dialogue, cooperation, and adherence to international law as the path toward resolving global challenges.





Maduro was captured by US forces during a military operation on Saturday and is currently in American custody.





Delcy Rodriguez took charge late Sunday as Venezuela's acting president.





Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning, saying she must give the United States "total access" or face consequences "probably worse than Maduro.





"Earlier, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the United States needs full access to Venezuela's resources, especially oil.





"We need total access. We need access to the oil and to other things in their country that allow us to rebuild their country," Trump said.Trump also repeated remarks he made earlier to The Atlantic, warning that Rodriguez would face a fate worse than that of former President Nicolas Maduro if she does not "do the right thing." He did not explain what actions he expects from her, CNN reported.





Meanwhile, US authorities confirmed that Nicolas Maduro and his wife are scheduled to appear before a federal judge on Monday (local time) at 12 pm. This will be their first court appearance following the US operation carried out on Saturday. -- ANI

