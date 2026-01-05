BSE Sensex top losers today

17:18





The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 322.39 points or 0.38 percent to settle at 85,439.62.





During the day, it tanked 446.68 points or 0.52 percent to 85,315.33.





After hitting a record intra-day high of 26,373.20, the 50-share NSE Nifty failed to carry forward the momentum and declined 78.25 points or 0.30 percent to end at 26,250.30.





From the 30-Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were among the biggest laggards. -- PTI

