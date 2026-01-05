HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex top losers today

Mon, 05 January 2026
Share:
17:18
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday, dragged by blue-chip HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and IT stocks amid fresh warning from the US to further raise tariffs against India. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 322.39 points or 0.38 percent to settle at 85,439.62. 

During the day, it tanked 446.68 points or 0.52 percent to 85,315.33. 

After hitting a record intra-day high of 26,373.20, the 50-share NSE Nifty failed to carry forward the momentum and declined 78.25 points or 0.30 percent to end at 26,250.30. 

From the 30-Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were among the biggest laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will move court tomorrow against inhumane SIR: Mamata
LIVE! Will move court tomorrow against inhumane SIR: Mamata

Delhi man thrashed, wife molested over gym ownership
Delhi man thrashed, wife molested over gym ownership

A dispute over ownership of a gym in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar led to a clash with a man beaten, his wife allegedly molested, and their son stripped and assaulted in public, police said on Monday as they arrested one accused while others...

'Ab yahi zindagi hai': Umar Khalid after bail denial
'Ab yahi zindagi hai': Umar Khalid after bail denial

The Supreme Court has denied bail to Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, citing a prima facie case against him under the UAPA. Other activists were granted bail. Khalid's father expressed disappointment, while a friend...

Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast in retaliation
Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast in retaliation

'In this situation, until further notice, it is requested by order to stop the broadcasting/telecasting of all matches and programs of the Indian Premier League (IPL).'

Bangladesh's Dictum: 'My Enemy's Enemy Is My Friend'
Bangladesh's Dictum: 'My Enemy's Enemy Is My Friend'

'Pakistan's role in Bangladesh will always be negative, since it's a one-point agenda is hostility against India.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO