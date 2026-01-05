HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP MLA, Cong MLC come to blows at govt event in Karnataka's Bidar

Mon, 05 January 2026
18:03
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Siddu Patil/ANI Photo
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Siddu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil came to blows during a meeting in the presence of Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday. 

The video of the clash went viral on social media. 

According to sources, Khandre was chairing the district-level quarterly meeting of Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in the district headquarters town of Bidar in North Karnataka. 

Hurling invective at each other over the forest land encroachment, the two leaders came to blows. 

Quickly, a police officer and other government officials present there separated them. 

Later, Khandre intervened and pacified both of them. -- PTI

