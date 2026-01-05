HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bitcoin scam: PMLA court summons bizman Raj Kundra

Mon, 05 January 2026
Share:
22:00
image
A special PMLA court here on Monday issued summons to businessman Raj Kundra in the Bitcoin scam case after taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Besides Kundra, summons was issued to Dubai based businessman Rajesh Satija. 

Both have been directed to appear before the court on January 19. 

Kundra and Satija were added as accused in the supplementary filed by the ED in September last year before the special court for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

As per the probe agency, Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the "mastermind" and promoter of Gain Bitcoin Ponzi "scam" Amit Bhardwaj for setting up a Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine. 

Since the deal did not materialise, Kundra is still in possession of 285 Bitcoins presently valued at more than Rs 150 crore, the ED claimed. 

The chargesheet stated that Kundra claimed to have acted as a mediator in the said transaction but didn't provide "any underlying documentary evidence to prove the same". 

On the contrary, the agreement titled "Term Sheet" was signed between him and Mahendra Bhardwaj, it said. 

"Thus, it can be safely concluded that the agreement was actually between Raj Kundra and Amit Bhardwaj (his father Mahender Bhardwaj) and the argument given by Kundra that he acted as a mere mediator is not tenable," the chargesheet said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India asks its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran
LIVE! India asks its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran

Will move court against inhuman conduct of SIR: Mamata
Will move court against inhuman conduct of SIR: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announces legal action against the Election Commission's electoral roll revision, alleging disenfranchisement and procedural flaws.

SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

The Supreme Court has refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter, citing a prima facie case against them under the UAPA. However, bail was granted to other activists in the...

'Now, Jail Is The Rule, Bail Is The Exception'
'Now, Jail Is The Rule, Bail Is The Exception'

'If the trial is not going on, if the charges have not been framed, it is obvious that he must be given bail. But he has been denied again.'

Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast in retaliation
Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast in retaliation

'In this situation, until further notice, it is requested by order to stop the broadcasting/telecasting of all matches and programs of the Indian Premier League (IPL).'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO