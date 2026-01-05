Bengaluru: Minor caught filming in women's washroom

14:42

A juvenile was apprehended for allegedly recording videos inside a women's washroom at a cinema theatre in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.





Police acted after receiving information around 9.30 pm on Sunday about a disturbance at a theatre within the Madiwala police station limits.





Patrol officers immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, police said.





According to the police, the juvenile was allegedly found recording videos inside the women's washroom of the theatre.





Police rescued the juvenile in conflict with the law from the crowd and took him to the police station. Another suspect was also taken in for inquiry, police added.





"In connection with the incident, the management of the theatre is also being questioned. Efforts are underway to trace other absconding accused, and further investigation is in progress," he added. -- PTI