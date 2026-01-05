HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengaluru: Minor caught filming in women's washroom

Mon, 05 January 2026
Share:
14:42
image
A juvenile was apprehended for allegedly recording videos inside a women's washroom at a cinema theatre in  Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

Police acted after receiving information around 9.30 pm on Sunday about a disturbance at a theatre within the Madiwala police station limits.

Patrol officers immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, police said.

According to the police, the juvenile was allegedly found recording videos inside the women's washroom of the theatre.

Police rescued the juvenile in conflict with the law from the crowd and took him to the police station. Another suspect was also taken in for inquiry, police added.

"In connection with the incident, the management of the theatre is also being questioned. Efforts are underway to trace other absconding accused, and further investigation is in progress," he added.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Umar, Sharjeel can seek bail after 1 year: Lawyer
LIVE! Umar, Sharjeel can seek bail after 1 year: Lawyer

'Ab yahi zindagi hai': Umar Khalid after bail denial
'Ab yahi zindagi hai': Umar Khalid after bail denial

The Supreme Court has denied bail to Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, citing a prima facie case against him under the UAPA. Other activists were granted bail. Khalid's father expressed disappointment, while a friend...

Indian envoy south relief from tariffs: US Senator
Indian envoy south relief from tariffs: US Senator

United States Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday claimed that Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra spoke to him last month about India buying less Russian oil and asked him to tell President Donald Trump to relieve the 25 per...

Bangladesh's Dictum: 'My Enemy's Enemy Is My Friend'
Bangladesh's Dictum: 'My Enemy's Enemy Is My Friend'

'Pakistan's role in Bangladesh will always be negative, since it's a one-point agenda is hostility against India.'

'Dhoni, My Brother From Another Mother'
'Dhoni, My Brother From Another Mother'

'He knows what you are good at, and he wants you for that reason. He does not want you to try to do anything or be anybody else.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO