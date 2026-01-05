'Avatar: Fire and Ash' crosses USD 1 billion mark

15:03





The latest chapter in the Avatar saga has earned USD 306 million domestically and USD 777.1 million internationally, according to figures from 20th Century Studios.





This milestone makes it Cameron's fourth film to surpass the USD 1 billion benchmark, joining the ranks of Avatar (2009), Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), and Titanic (1997).





Comparatively, Avatar: The Way of Water reached the USD1 billion mark in 14 days, while the original Avatar did so in 17 days, highlighting the enduring popularity of the franchise.





Avatar: Fire and Ash is among three films in 2025 to have already crossed USD 1 billion, alongside Lilo & Stitch (USD 1.038 billion) and Zootopia 2 (USD 1.51 billion), according to 20th Century Studios, People reported.





Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently playing in theatres worldwide.

, the third instalment in James Cameron's acclaimed science fiction-fantasy franchise, officially crossed the USD1 billion mark at the global box office, just two weeks after its theatrical release on December 19, according to