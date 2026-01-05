Airlines Ask Passengers Not To Use Power Banks During Flights

06:34





The move follows a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) circular issued on November 11 which warned that the growing use of lithium batteries in portable electronic devices had increased safety risks on board aircraft.





'Power banks, portable chargers, and similar devices' containing lithium batteries can act as ignition sources and potentially trigger onboard fires, the regulator said.





A senior airline executive said cabin crew had begun making in-flight announcements asking passengers not to use power banks or charge them using aircraft USB ports, and to ensure that power banks are kept on their person and not placed in overhead bins.





In its circular, the DGCA stated that lithium batteries stored in overhead bins or inside cabin baggage were difficult to access or monitor by passengers or crew, which could delay the detection of smoke or fire and heighten risks to flight safety.





'Lithium battery fires are very energetic and can result in the explosion of the device,' the circular said, adding that such fires might be triggered by overheating, overcharging, crushing, internal short circuits, poor manufacturing quality, or damage due to mishandling.





According to the regulator, there have been 'numerous' safety occurrences globally in recent times in which lithium batteries carried on board aircraft were suspected to be the cause.





The DGCA directed airlines and airport operators to review and strengthen their safety risk management processes related to the handling of lithium batteries and rechargeable devices, including laptops, mobile phones, and tablets.





As part of the measures outlined for airlines, the DGCA asked operators to enhance risk assessments related to lithium batteries, adopt mitigation measures to reduce the likelihood of cabin fires, and ensure early detection and effective firefighting capabilities on board.





Airlines have also been asked to review the adequacy of emergency equipment, including personal protective equipment for cabin crew, and align operating procedures with guidance issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization, aircraft manufacturers, and the DGCA.





The circular places significant emphasis on crew training, asking airlines to reinforce competencies through safety, emergency procedures, and dangerous goods training.





Crew members should be trained 'to recognise early signs of lithium battery thermal runaway (for example, overheating, smoke, or flames), identify secondary hazards including smoke inhalation, and ensure firefighting equipment and fire containment kits are accessible and serviceable.'For passengers, the DGCA told airlines to strengthen communication through announcements, signage, and digital messaging.





These include cabin announcements advising passengers to 'carry power banks and spare batteries only in hand baggage', that 'using or charging power banks is not permitted during flight', and that "immediately inform cabin crew if any device 'emits heat, smoke, or an unusual odour".





