2 injured in blasts in Manipur's Bishnupur

Mon, 05 January 2026
11:59
Two persons were injured in two consecutive explosions in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Monday morning, police said.

The first explosion, suspected to have been caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), occurred around 5.45 am at an abandoned house in Ngaukon in the Phougakchao police station area, they said.

The house has remained abandoned since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023, with its owner and his family currently living at a relief camp.

The second explosion occurred nearly 200 metres away around 8.45 am, when locals gathered after getting news of the earlier blast, police said.

Two persons, identified as Sanatomba Singh and Indubala Devi, sustained splinter injuries on their right legs. They were admitted to a government hospital and are stated to be out of danger.

Police said they have inspected the blast sites and started an investigation. 

Meanwhile, irate locals engaged in a war of words with security forces, who were visiting the site following the blasts, alleging lapses in security despite the presence of a large number of personnel in nearby areas.

The locals also dismantled a makeshift security bunker in the vicinity.  -- PTI

