HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US acting like outlaw state: Expert on Maduro's capture

Sun, 04 January 2026
Share:
18:20
image
Foreign affairs expert Waiel Awwad on Sunday strongly criticised the United States over deposed Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, saying the episode once again showed that international law and the UN Charter no longer hold meaning.
 
"It is once again proved that there is no international law, UN Charter, and the United States is an outlaw state. They can do whatever they want," Awwad told ANI.
 
 He said the US has a long history of using force to bring regime change in countries rich in resources.
 
"This policy has been followed by their previous presidents, leading to regime change by force. They did it in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, you name it and now in Venezuela, which is rich in oil. What world are we living in, prevailing a jungle law?" he said.

India has voiced "deep concern" over the US capturing Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a military operation, and said it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the oil-rich South American country.
 
In its first reaction to the unprecedented American action in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, early on Saturday, New Delhi also called for a peaceful resolution of the situation through dialogue to ensure stability in the region and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of the people of that country.
 
The United States brought Maduro and his wife, Lady Cilia Flores, to New York to face drug trafficking-related charges. Venezuela, denouncing the US action, has announced a state of national emergency.
 
President Donald Trump has said that the United States would run Venezuela until "we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition , and  American companies will help tap the vast oil reserves.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US acting like outlaw state: Expert on Maduro's capture
LIVE! US acting like outlaw state: Expert on Maduro's capture

'Law of jungle prevails': Cong on US action in Venezuela
'Law of jungle prevails': Cong on US action in Venezuela

The Congress party in India has expressed "grave concern" over the US action in Venezuela, stating that settled principles of international law cannot be violated unilaterally. India has also voiced "deep concern" and called for a...

Bangladesh will not play T20 World Cup games in India
Bangladesh will not play T20 World Cup games in India

Bangladesh will not play their T20 World Cup matches in India after Mustafizur Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders amid growing tensions between the countries, Bangladesh's sports adviser Asif Nazrul said on Sunday.

India breaks silence on US action on Venezuela, Maduro capture
India breaks silence on US action on Venezuela, Maduro capture

India said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Venezuela and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of people of the country.

'Don't rob Gen Z': Uddhav seeks to scrap 'unopposed' civic wins
'Don't rob Gen Z': Uddhav seeks to scrap 'unopposed' civic wins

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray demands cancellation of civic elections where candidates won unopposed, alleging corruption and manipulation by ruling parties. He also criticizes the Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker and...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO