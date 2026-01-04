Unable to 'control' son's behaviour, parents chain him for 2 months

17:58

A 12-year-old boy who was regularly chained by his parents inside their house for the last two months has been rescued in Nagpur, police said on Saturday.

The parents, both daily wagers, claimed that they took the extreme step as he had behavioural issues and they did not know how to control him.

The boy was rescued on Friday afternoon after a complaint was received on Child Helpline number 1098, said a police official.

"The child was found with his hands and legs tied with iron chains and ropes. He was standing on a plastic bucket and unable to move freely," he said.





The parents tied the boy up at around 9 am before leaving for work and kept him locked inside the house till they returned.





"The injuries on his hands and legs appeared to be two to three months old, showing that the child was subjected to continuous physical abuse," the police official said.





The boy was weak, scared, and mentally disturbed. The parents told the police that he used to commit petty thefts, especially stealing mobile phones.





"They claimed they were helpless and took this step to control his behaviour. However, this was a serious violation of child rights," a senior officer said.

Ajni police station had earlier received information about the child's behaviour, but the parents did not approach any child welfare authorities for help. Instead, they discontinued his education, he said.





After receiving the complaint about the inhuman treatment meted out to the boy, the District Child Protection Unit, along with the police, rescued him and admitted him to a children's home where he is undergoing treatment and counselling.





"A complaint has been filed, and the matter is being referred to the Child Welfare Committee for further action under the Juvenile Justice Act," said senior inspector Nitin Rajkumar of Ajni police station. -- PTI