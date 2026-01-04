HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TV personality Jay Dudhane held in Rs 4.61 cr fraud case

Sun, 04 January 2026
18:45
Reality television personality Jay Dudhane/Courtesy Instagram
Reality television personality Jay Dudhane has been arrested at the Mumbai airport in connection with an alleged real estate scam, the police said on Sunday. 

His arrest follows an FIR lodged by a retired engineer who alleged that Dudhane and four of his family members defrauded him of Rs 4.61 crore by making him purchase five commercial shops, which were mortgaged to a bank, in Thane, the police said. 

Senior police inspector Pravin Mane confirmed that Jay Dudhane, a prominent fitness instructor and model, was arrested at the airport on Saturday. 

The FIR stated that Dudhane had presented forged documents, including a fake bank clearance letter and a counterfeit demand draft for Rs 4.95 crore, to the victim. 

The fraud was exposed when the bank issued a seizure notice on the property. 

The police had booked Dudhane and four other members of his family under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and forgery. 

Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

