Trump posts immigrant welfare list, India missing

Sun, 04 January 2026
US President Donald Trump on Sunday posted a list of several countries, including Pakistan, Bhutan, China, Bangladesh and Nepal, to highlight rates of welfare and assistance received by immigrants from those countries in the US, a compilation that does not include India. 

The Immigrant Welfare Recipient Rates by Country of Origin' list includes about 120 nations and territories around the world, whose immigrants in the US receive assistance. 

India is not on the list. 

The chart, posted by Trump on Truth Social, highlights the immigrants' country of birth and the percentage of immigrant households receiving assistance. 

The list includes Bangladesh, with 54.8 percent of immigrant households from that country receiving assistance, Pakistan (40.2 percent), Nepal (34.8 percent), China (32.9 percent), and Israel/Palestine (25.9 percent), Ukraine 42.7 percent and Asia (not elsewhere classified/not specified) 38.8 percent. 

Data has shown that Indian-Americans have among the highest median household incomes among major ethnic groups in the US. 

According to the Pew Research Centre, Indian Americans are the second-largest Asian origin population living in the US, accounting for approximately 21 percent of the country's Asian population. 

The median annual income of Indian-headed households was $151,200 in 2023. -- PTI

