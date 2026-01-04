TN, West Bengal will join NDA's list of victories: Amit Shah

20:23





Addressing a mega BJP rally in Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu, Shah listed out BJP-NDA's wins since 2024, including a third consecutive win in Haryana and said it was now the turn of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.





Slamming the ruling DMK over alleged corruption, he asked if the state can progress with an "army of corrupt ministers."





He targeted the DMK for dynasty rule and said a dream to perpetuate it would not come true and the time has come to put an end to family politics in Tamil Nadu.





BJP's key alliance partner AIADMK's chief Edappadi K Palaniswami addressed a rally in Salem district almost coinciding with Shah's public meeting time. -- PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed confidence that the NDA would emerge victorious in the Assembly polls due this year in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.