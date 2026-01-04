HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TN, West Bengal will join NDA's list of victories: Amit Shah

Sun, 04 January 2026
20:23
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed confidence that the NDA would emerge victorious in the Assembly polls due this year in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. 

Addressing a mega BJP rally in Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu, Shah listed out BJP-NDA's wins since 2024, including a third consecutive win in Haryana and said it was now the turn of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. 

Slamming the ruling DMK over alleged corruption, he asked if the state can progress with an "army of corrupt ministers." 

He targeted the DMK for dynasty rule and said a dream to perpetuate it would not come true and the time has come to put an end to family politics in Tamil Nadu. 

BJP's key alliance partner AIADMK's chief Edappadi K Palaniswami addressed a rally in Salem district almost coinciding with Shah's public meeting time. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shiv Sena-UBT, MNS woo Mumbai voters with free power
Suspected as 'Bangladeshis', 3 Bengalis attacked in Maha
Three migrant workers from West Bengal were allegedly assaulted in Maharashtra after being suspected of being 'Bangladeshis' for speaking Bengali. The workers claim they were confronted, assaulted, and had their identity questioned...

BCB requests ICC to relocate B'desh's T20 WC matches
'Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of...

UK, French air forces destroy ISIS arms bunker in Syria
British and French air force jets conducted intelligence-led strikes to destroy an arms bunker occupied by the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group in Syria.

'Good night, Happy...': Maduro's 1st words after US capture
The Venezuelan President and his wife Cilia Flores were earlier captured from Caracas after US President Donald Trump unilaterally sanctioned a military operation on Venezuelan soil.

