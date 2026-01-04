HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Release Maduro and his wife 'at once': China to US

Sun, 04 January 2026
China on Sunday called on the United States to release Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife "at once" and "resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation."

"China expresses grave concern over the US forcibly seizing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and taking them out of the country", a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement here said.
 
The move is in clear violation of international law, basic norms in international relations, and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, it said.

"China calls on the US to ensure the personal safety of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, release them at once, stop toppling the government of Venezuela, and resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation," it added.
 
The ministry earlier on Saturday condemned the US airstrikes on Venezuela and the capture of Maduro and his wife, describing it as a hegemonic act that seriously violates international law.

China is deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the US' blatant use of force against a sovereign state and action against its President, it said, reacting to a question on US President Donald Trump's announcement about American airstrikes against Venezuela and the capture of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.
 
Such hegemonic acts of the US seriously violate international law and Venezuela's sovereignty, and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region,  the ministry said.
 
"China firmly opposes it. We call on the US to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and stop violating other countries' sovereignty and security," it said.

The fall of the Maduro government and his capture by the US is regarded as a major setback for Beijing, as it shared close strategic ties with Venezuela from the days of Maduro's predecessor, Hugo Chvez. -- PTI

