Rane hints at retirement in emotional speech in home turf Sindhudurg

21:55





The 73-year-old former Maharashtra chief minister also said politics today was marked by conspiracies, which reinforced his resolve to withdraw from active public life.





"Now I have decided to sit at home. I will tell my two sons to live a content life. After me, developmental politics will be carried forward by (Shiv Sena) Nilesh and (state minister) Nitesh. When they call, respond to them," Rane told party workers at a public felicitation held in Sindhudurg, 450 kilometres from Mumbai.





The veteran leader said advancing age and exhaustion had prompted the decision, adding that with both his sons well settled in politics, someone needed to focus on the family's business interests.





Speaking emotionally, Rane urged workers to nurture good work and remain committed to public service.





Recalling his long political journey, Rane said he still lived a simple life and believed humanity was his true religion. -- PTI

