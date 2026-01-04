HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Perp walk': Handcuffed Maduro in US drug agency office

Sun, 04 January 2026
09:01
A new video has emerged showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro being escorted by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officers inside the agency's headquarters in New York on Saturday.

In the video, the Latin American leader is seen handcuffed and flanked by soldiers following US air raids and dramatic capture.

Rapid Response 47, the official White House rapid response account, posted a video on X of Maduro's 'perp walk' inside the DEA office in lower Manhattan.

After capture during extraordinary military operation on Saturday, Maduro and his wife were flown out of Venezuela to New York where the two are likely to be imprisoned in federal custody and face criminal charges in connection with a Justice Department indictment accusing them of a role in narco-terrorism conspiracy

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that the United States is going to "run" Venezuela until a power transition takes place in the Latin American nation. Addressing a press conference, Trump said, We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Perp walk': Handcuffed Maduro in US drug agency office
LIVE! 'Perp walk': Handcuffed Maduro in US drug agency office

Trump reveals details of operation to capture Maduro
Trump reveals details of operation to capture Maduro

Hours after the United States carried out strikes in Venezuela that led to the capture of incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that it was a complex manoeuvre...

US to 'run' Venezuela till power transition: Trump
US to 'run' Venezuela till power transition: Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US would 'run' Venezuela until a safe transition of power is put in place, hours after American forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and flew him out of the country...

Trump releases photo of Maduro in custody
Trump releases photo of Maduro in custody

United States President Donald Trump has released the first picture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on board the US Warship Iwo Jima.

India advises nationals to avoid travel to Venezuela
India advises nationals to avoid travel to Venezuela

India has advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro by the US. The Ministry of External Affairs has also asked Indians in Venezuela to exercise extreme...

