HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak woman kills her 3 children with lover's help to get married

Sun, 04 January 2026
Share:
10:38
image
A married Pakistani woman along with her lover allegedly strangled her three children to death after giving them sleeping pills, police said on Saturday.
 
The murder of the three children -- two daughters and a son -- aged three to seven, took place in Sarai Alamgir, Gujrat district of Punjab, some 200 km from Lahore.
 
The woman, Sidra Bashir, met her lover, Babar Hussain, on a video-sharing platform about a year and a half ago.
 
"When they made plans to marry, the woman repeatedly asked her husband for a divorce and frequently quarrelled with him," said police officer Omar Farooq.
 
The pair killed the children because they could not get married otherwise, Sidra confessed to the police during interrogation.
 
The suspects gave the children a large quantity of sleeping pills mixed in fruit chaat and strangled them one by one when they fell into a deep sleep.
 
"Both burned the bodies at a deserted location so that they would not be identifiable and then buried them there," the police officer said.
 
Police tracked Sidra down after her husband filed a missing persons complaint for her and their three children.
 
"Tracing the woman was a difficult task. Our intelligence team succeeded and arrested her. Following her arrest, we also apprehended her lover, Babar Hussain, on her identification," police officer Farooq said. 
 
During interrogation, Sidra confessed to killing the children along with Hussain.
 
The police officer said that on the suspects' identification, a site in a deserted mountainous area was excavated, and the children's bodies were found. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

'Good night, Happy...': Maduro's 1st words after US capture
'Good night, Happy...': Maduro's 1st words after US capture

The Venezuelan President and his wife Cilia Flores were earlier captured from Caracas after US President Donald Trump unilaterally sanctioned a military operation on Venezuelan soil.

LIVE! 'Act of war': Mamdani to Trump on US action in Venezuela
LIVE! 'Act of war': Mamdani to Trump on US action in Venezuela

Trump reveals details of operation to capture Maduro
Trump reveals details of operation to capture Maduro

Hours after the United States carried out strikes in Venezuela that led to the capture of incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that it was a complex manoeuvre...

US to 'run' Venezuela till power transition: Trump
US to 'run' Venezuela till power transition: Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US would 'run' Venezuela until a safe transition of power is put in place, hours after American forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and flew him out of the country...

India advises nationals to avoid travel to Venezuela
India advises nationals to avoid travel to Venezuela

India has advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro by the US. The Ministry of External Affairs has also asked Indians in Venezuela to exercise extreme...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO