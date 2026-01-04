'Might is right': Tharoor on US action in Venezuela

12:48

Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Abhishek Manu Singhvi have weighed in on the United States' action in Venezuela and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Reacting to the developments, Tharoor said international law and the United Nations Charter had been ignored for some time, and now law of the Jungle prevails.

In a post on X, he wrote, "International law and the UN Charter have for some years now been honoured in the breach, @kapskom. The Law of the Jungle prevails today. 'Might is Right' is the new creed."

Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi called the action a return to imperial-style politics.





"Regime change by cruise missile, democracy delivered by warship, & sovereignty rewritten under self-styled Doctrine? Not leadership, this is 19th-cen imperialism in 21st-cen jargon. If international law matters only 2 weak, UN should shut shop. world deserves rules, not lunatic rulers," he said on X.

The opinions came after the United States carried out major airstrikes in Venezuela in the early hours of Saturday (local time) and captured Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife.

The US military operation has drawn strong reactions globally. Countries including China, Russia, France and Iran have criticised and condemned the US action. -- ANI