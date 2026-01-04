HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maduro in US jail, his number 2 to lead Venezuela

Sun, 04 January 2026
Share:
13:25
image
Venezuela's Supreme Court has directed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the role of acting president following the removal of President Nicolas Maduro by the United States.
 
The ruling, announced late Saturday local time, concluded that Maduro is in a "material and temporary impossibility to exercise his functions," CNN reported.
 
The decision was delivered during a televised court session, formally triggering constitutional provisions related to presidential absence.
 
Reading the order, Supreme Court Justice Tania D'Amelio said Rodriguez would "assume and exercise, as acting president, all the powers, duties, and faculties inherent to the office of president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defense of the nation."
 
Venezuela's constitution provides that in cases of temporary or permanent absence of the president, executive authority passes to the vice president, a provision the court cited in justifying its decision, CNN noted.
 
 As the political transition unfolded in Caracas, US authorities began preparations to transfer Maduro to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York City.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maduro in US jail, his number 2 to lead Venezuela
LIVE! Maduro in US jail, his number 2 to lead Venezuela

Why US attacked Venezuela and captured Maduro
Why US attacked Venezuela and captured Maduro

The US government, under President Trump, justifies the intervention as a security necessity rather than a resource grab. The primary official reasons include: narco-terrorism charges, national security and migration crisis.

'If US can do it...': Experts on Trump's action in Venezuela
'If US can do it...': Experts on Trump's action in Venezuela

Indian strategic affairs experts criticize the US strike on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, warning of a 'bad precedent' and potential for similar actions by other powers.

'Good night, Happy...': Maduro's 1st words after US capture
'Good night, Happy...': Maduro's 1st words after US capture

The Venezuelan President and his wife Cilia Flores were earlier captured from Caracas after US President Donald Trump unilaterally sanctioned a military operation on Venezuelan soil.

Dera chief granted 40-day parole, 15th release since 2017
Dera chief granted 40-day parole, 15th release since 2017

On many of the 13 occasions in the past, when Singh was out of jail, he remained at the Dera's ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat district.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO