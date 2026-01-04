Maduro in US jail, his number 2 to lead Venezuela

13:25

Venezuela's Supreme Court has directed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the role of acting president following the removal of President Nicolas Maduro by the United States.

The ruling, announced late Saturday local time, concluded that Maduro is in a "material and temporary impossibility to exercise his functions," CNN reported.

The decision was delivered during a televised court session, formally triggering constitutional provisions related to presidential absence.

Reading the order, Supreme Court Justice Tania D'Amelio said Rodriguez would "assume and exercise, as acting president, all the powers, duties, and faculties inherent to the office of president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defense of the nation."

Venezuela's constitution provides that in cases of temporary or permanent absence of the president, executive authority passes to the vice president, a provision the court cited in justifying its decision, CNN noted.

As the political transition unfolded in Caracas, US authorities began preparations to transfer Maduro to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York City.