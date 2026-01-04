HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
LPG cylinder blast sparks fire in east Delhi; 3 firefighters injured

Sun, 04 January 2026
19:14
File image
A fire broke out at a multi-storey residential building in east Delhi's Mandawali area on Sunday following an LPG cylinder blast, an official said. 

No casualties were reported in the incident; however, three personnel from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) were injured during firefighting operations. The incident was reported around 1 pm from a house located in the area. 

The blaze erupted on the fourth floor of the building after an LPG cylinder exploded, the DFS official said. 

"We immediately moved fire tenders to the spot. However, around 1.50 pm, the station officer informed that another LPG blast had occurred during firefighting, resulting in injuries to firefighting staff," the official added. 

To support the operation, three more water tenders and a water bowser were deployed at the site. -- PTI

