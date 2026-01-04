Jeweller shot dead at Mathura home

21:34





According to the police, the body of 62-year-old Satish Chandra Garg was found inside his home in Telipara, Lal Darwaza area, with a gunshot wound to the head.





The house was reportedly ransacked, with cupboards opened and items scattered, indicating a potential theft attempt, they said.





Mathura city superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Singh said Garg lived alone on the ground floor of his three-storey house, while his three sons reside in other cities for work.





Tenants occupied the upper floors, he said, adding that the police were informed after Garg did not open the door in the morning.





"Forensic and dog squad teams have examined the site and collected evidence. CCTV footage from the vicinity is being reviewed to identify the perpetrators, and efforts are underway to arrest them soon," the SP added. --PTI

