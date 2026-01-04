HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
International law can't be...: Cong on Venezuela situation

Sun, 04 January 2026
17:49
The Congress on Sunday expressed "grave concern" over the US action in Venezuela and said settled principles of international law cannot be violated unilaterally.
   
Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The INC expresses very grave concern on US actions relating to Venezuela in the past 24 hours."
 
"Settled principles of international law cannot be violated unilaterally," Ramesh said in a post on X.
 
India has voiced "deep concern" over the US capturing Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a military operation, and said it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the oil-rich South American country.
 
In its first reaction to the unprecedented American action in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, early on Saturday, New Delhi also called for a peaceful resolution of the situation through dialogue to ensure stability in the region and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of the people of that country.
 
The United States brought Maduro and his wife, Lady Cilia Flores, to New York to face drug trafficking-related charges. Venezuela, denouncing the US action, has announced a state of national emergency.
 
President Donald Trump has said that the United States would run Venezuela until "we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition , and  American companies will help tap the vast oil reserves. -- PTI 

