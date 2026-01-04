HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indore cop snatching 'Ghanta' from protesters goes viral

Sun, 04 January 2026
Share:
10:24
image
A video of a policeman in anti-riot gear snatching a 'ghanta' (bell) from youth Congress protesters has set social media abuzz on Saturday, with netizens using the footage to comment on the language slip-up of a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government.
  
The incident is of Friday when youth Congress activists carrying a large 'ghanta' staged a protest outside the Indore Municipal Corporation headquarters over the contaminated water tragedy. Police detained 21 activists as a preventive measure.

The clip of the policeman snatching the bell and pacing toward the police station has prompted a wave of "hilarious comments" online with some readers quipping that the police is more efficient at "arresting bells" than fixing the leaking sewage lines that caused the tragedy.

Senior Madhya Pradesh minister and local MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya sparked a controversy on Wednesday night by using the word "ghanta" while responding to a TV journalist's questions on the developments in Indore. In common parlance, the term is broadly understood to mean "nonsense". The minister had later issued a statement regretting the use of the word.

The protesters alleged that the deaths due to contaminated water in the city's Bhagirathpura area were the result of administrative negligence and corruption by the ruling BJP.

The minister, who visited a health centre in Bhagirathpura on Friday, appeared to avoid media questions on the issue and said he would respond at an official press conference. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

'Good night, Happy...': Maduro's 1st words after US capture
'Good night, Happy...': Maduro's 1st words after US capture

The Venezuelan President and his wife Cilia Flores were earlier captured from Caracas after US President Donald Trump unilaterally sanctioned a military operation on Venezuelan soil.

LIVE! 'Act of war': Mamdani to Trump on US action in Venezuela
LIVE! 'Act of war': Mamdani to Trump on US action in Venezuela

Trump reveals details of operation to capture Maduro
Trump reveals details of operation to capture Maduro

Hours after the United States carried out strikes in Venezuela that led to the capture of incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that it was a complex manoeuvre...

US to 'run' Venezuela till power transition: Trump
US to 'run' Venezuela till power transition: Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US would 'run' Venezuela until a safe transition of power is put in place, hours after American forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and flew him out of the country...

India advises nationals to avoid travel to Venezuela
India advises nationals to avoid travel to Venezuela

India has advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro by the US. The Ministry of External Affairs has also asked Indians in Venezuela to exercise extreme...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO