India's forex kitty nears fresh all-time high, jumps by $3.3 bn last week

Over the past few weeks, the forex kitty has been largely in an uptrend.





The country's foreign exchange (forex) kitty is hovering close to its all-time high of $704.89 billion, reached in September 2024.





For the reported week (that ended December 26), India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of foreign exchange reserves, stood at $559.612 billion, up $184 million.





The RBI data showed that gold reserves currently stand at $113.320 billion, up $2.956 billion from the previous week.





The price of the safe-haven asset gold has been on a sharp uptrend over recent months, perhaps amid heightened global uncertainties and robust investment demand.





After the latest monetary policy review meeting in early December, the RBI had said that the country's foreign exchange reserves were sufficient to cover more than 11 months of merchandise imports.





Overall, India's external sector remains resilient, and the RBI is confident it can comfortably meet external financing requirements. -- PTI

