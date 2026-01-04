HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India reacts on US action in Venezuela, Maduro capture

Sun, 04 January 2026
India on Sunday said the developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern and it is closely monitoring the evolving situation, a day after US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from the capital Caracas.

"India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance," it said.

US President Donald Trump-led United States administration on Saturday captured Venezuela President Nicols Maduro along with his wife after a dramatic military strike that hit country's capital Caracas as well as other areas as part of its crackdown on "narco-terrorism".

Maduro was flown out of Venezuela, after which Trump said the 'US is going to run the country' until a transition of power happens.

