Goa club fire victims' kin protest in Delhi, seek death row for Luthra brothers

Sun, 04 January 2026
16:56
Families of the victims of the Goa nightclub fire held a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday, demanding a death sentence for the owners of the club where the tragedy occurred.
 
Raising slogans such as "hang the killers", the protesters named brothers Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, holding them responsible for the blaze that claimed 25 lives.

The families said that justice must be delivered for those who died and those who were injured in the incident.

The fire broke out on December 6, last year, at Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub in Goa's Arpora village, when it was hosting a dance party. As many as 50 people were injured in the incident.

The two brothers fled the country hours after the incident and travelled to Thailand. They were later deported back to India on December 17 and are currently in the custody of the Goa police. -- PTI 

