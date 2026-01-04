HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
EAM Jaishankar begins 6-day visit to France, Luxembourg

Sun, 04 January 2026
18:53
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday began a six-day visit to France and Luxembourg to hold talks on bilateral and global issues of mutual interests. 

In Paris, he will be meeting the French leadership and will hold talks with Foreign Minister Jean Noel Barrot, according to the ministry of external affairs. 

Jaishankar's visit to France comes against the backdrop of growing global concerns over the US capturing Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a military operation. 

The MEA said Jaishankar and Barrot will discuss the progress made under the India-France strategic partnership and matters of global importance. 

The two ministers are also expected to prepare ground for French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India next month to participate in the AI Summit. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had co-chaired the AI Summit along with Macron in Paris last February. 

The external affairs minister will also address the 31st edition of the French Ambassadors' Conference, the MEA said on Jaishankar's engagements in Paris. 

Jaishankar will also be visiting Luxembourg, where he will hold discussions with Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and with other senior leaders. -- PTI

The Congress party in India has expressed "grave concern" over the US action in Venezuela, stating that settled principles of international law cannot be violated unilaterally. India has also voiced "deep concern" and called for a...

Bangladesh will not play their T20 World Cup matches in India after Mustafizur Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders amid growing tensions between the countries, Bangladesh's sports adviser Asif Nazrul said on Sunday.

India said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Venezuela and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of people of the country.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray demands cancellation of civic elections where candidates won unopposed, alleging corruption and manipulation by ruling parties. He also criticizes the Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker and...

